Teen accused of shooting man pleads no contest in separate case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen accused of killing a homeless man pleaded no contest on Thursday in a different case.

Fifteen-year-old Timothy Chavez pleaded guilty to armed robbery and aggravated battery. Chavez is also charged along with his friend for shooting a homeless man 12 times back in March.

He is being tried in adult court for that case and is being held until trial.

