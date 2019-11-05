Teen accused of murdering Sandia High student to be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Izaiah Garcia will stay behind bars, for now, in connection to the murder of Sandia High School student Sean Markey. Tuesday in court, however, the defense questioned the strength of the case altogether.

The courtroom was packed with friends and family on both sides. Izaiah Garcia, 19, is accused of shooting 17-year-old Sean Markey after a Sandia High homecoming afterparty near Eubank and Montgomery in September.

Police say Markey was not the intended target. The defense said the actual intended target has a lengthy criminal record, hated Garcia and had motive to point the finger at him.

Prosecutors responded, saying there were multiple witnesses that night, including a friend of Garcia’s with the same story, all identifying Garcia as the shooter and even identifying his car.

But the defense pointed out there were several people firing guns at that party, and any of them could have been Markey’s killer.

The judge determined right now, even though a motive is not clear, there is enough to hold Garcia.

Police are also investigating whether Garcia is linked to another shooting that happened a few weeks after Markey was killed. Cayla Campos was shot to death at Bianchetti Park, right across the street from where Garcia was living.

He has not been charged in her death.

