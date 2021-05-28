Teen accused of murdering mother pleads not guilty

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho has signed off on its long list of priority projects for the next five years. It covers everything from major street repairs to a brand new community center. With the funding, the city is looking to transform this space into a community and rec center. The first one is Rio Rancho in over a decade.

"There's really been no public services to speak of up in Enchanted Hills that have provided something like this all the years it's been up there. All the libraries and other public services are quite a bit south of there," said Gregg Hull, mayor of Rio Rancho.