Teen accused of murdering mother pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 16-year-old Albuquerque boy has pleaded not guilty to murdering his own mother. Michael Gallegos is in custody for allegedly stabbing his mother earlier this month.
Police say when they arrived at the home near Unser and Paradise, the teen claimed he couldn’t remember what happened. Investigators believe he may have been on LSD at the time. Gallegos is facing an open county of murder.