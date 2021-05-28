Teen accused of murdering mother pleads not guilty

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 16-year-old Albuquerque boy has pleaded not guilty to murdering his own mother. Michael Gallegos is in custody for allegedly stabbing his mother earlier this month.

Related Coverage

Police say when they arrived at the home near Unser and Paradise, the teen claimed he couldn’t remember what happened. Investigators believe he may have been on LSD at the time. Gallegos is facing an open county of murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES