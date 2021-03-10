Teen accused of murdering cousin now faces new charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New charges have been filed against a teenager accused of killing his young cousin. A status hearing in a high-profile child murder case took place on Wednesday as a new charge has been brought against the defendant.

Prosecutors say Jeramiah Morfin was 15-years-old when he allegedly beat his nine-year-old cousin to death in January of 2019. The girl had gone over for a sleepover and it wasn’t until the next morning that the family realized she wasn’t in the house.

Morfin then led officers to her body in a nearby arroyo. Morfin is facing several charges including first-degree murder. However, as of December 30, prosecutors have also hit him with a rape charge.

There was a hearing in the case Wednesday where the state revealed they’re preparing for a long court battle. “This is easily going to be a two-week trial, easily, perhaps more considering the number of witnesses and the global situation, right now and what it is doing to the trial schedules,” said New Mexico state prosecutor Imad Awad.

Morfin’s trial is set for November 1. He will be 18-years-old by then.