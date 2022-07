ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Baldonado, the teen accused of shooting and killing another teen in downtown Albuquerque, will stay behind bars until trial. Investigators say the 16-year-old shot and killed 16-year-old Josue Ruiz in a downtown alley after the two agreed to meet there and fight.

The case was transferred to children’s court until he was indicted which happened last week. Judge Lucy Solimon ruled Tuesday that Baldonado will be held behind bars until trial.