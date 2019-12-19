Teen accused of murder expected to be sentenced Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A teenager accused of killing a man is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

Santiago Armijo, 17, is one of two teens accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Larry DeSantiago at Tower Park last year in March. Jeremiah De La Pena, 16, is also facing a murder charge.

The state asked to keep Santiago behind bars until trial, but Judge Brett Loveless released him under court supervision. He was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning, but in the middle of court, they closed the doors to the media to discuss a juvenile sentence.

KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

