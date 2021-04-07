Teen accused of multiple burglaries has terms of release loosened

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused burglar the District Attorney has been fighting to put behind bars has actually had the terms of his release loosened. News 13 has reported about Jesse Mascareno-Haidle, the 18-year-old prosecutors say confessed to dozens of home break-ins, and could be tied to as many as 80.

Investigators say he is one of the intruders seen in surveillance video, rummaging through a home while the homeowners slept, before making off with their car. But so far, the teen is only charged with two of those crimes and the court ruled he can remain out with a curfew while awaiting trial.

On Wednesday, Judge Britt Baca-Miller even extended his curfew hours to he can get to and from work. “It states that he is to gain gainful employment of 30 hours, and so for him to comply with that condition, there needs to be a certain adjustment,” the judge said.

She said if Mascareno-Haidle is actually charged in more cases, the DA can try again to keep him in jail. Meanwhile, Bernalillo County DA Raul Torrez is calling on the state supreme court to intervene.