ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old woman is accused of luring a man in a robbery scheme that ended in murder will stay behind bars until trial. Anna Dukes waived her detention hearing, agreeing to be held.

Dukes is accused of setting up a date with a man who was then held at gunpoint and forced to drive home to pick up cash. That is when the man’s brother Elias Otero came out and threatened to shoot her and her accomplice, Adrian Avila. Police say Avila shot Otero and killed him.