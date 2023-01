ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend was arranged Friday. Ruben Benavidez is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s boyfriend Cedric Garcia Guzman near Coal and 11th Street on December 17.

Benavidez and his father went to the apartment Guzman two times. he was later taken into custody after a SWAT call-out at an apartment near Candelaria and Eubank. Friday, Benavidez plead not guilty to first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.