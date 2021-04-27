Teen accused of killing man while wearing ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a murder that the District Attorney says could have been entirely prevented. Devin Munford, 18, has already racked up a violent list of charges is now accused of murder. The murder also happened while Munford was out on bond and wearing a GPS monitor.

The District Attorney tried to keep the 18-year-old locked up until trial after he was arrested for shooting from a motor vehicle in December of 2020. However, the judge let Munford out and now he’s facing charges for a string of violent crimes over the weekend. “He not only was engaged and committed the murder… but there was also a subsequent aggravated assault and armed robbery. This is the type of violent, dangerous individual that we move repeatedly to try and get off the streets of the community so we’re very disappointed that the system failed,” said District Attorney Raul Torrez.

In December, District Court Judge Clara Moran agreed with prosecutors that Munford was a danger but ruled certain conditions of release could keep the community safe. She let Munford out on the strictest condition, an ankle monitor.

Munford was ordered to only leave his house for work, school or medical appointments. However, the Albuquerque Police Department and the District Attorney say that did not happen.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, Munford is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Devon Heyborne. APD says the two were cellmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center and had an ongoing dispute related to drugs.

Witnesses told investigators as soon as Heyborne answered his apartment door, Munford started shooting. Heyborne died on the scene.

Less than two days after the murder, Munford is accused of pointing a shotgun at the clerk of a 7-Eleven on San Mateo and Kathryn.