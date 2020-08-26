Teen accused of killing J.B. White appears in court, witness speaks

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen accused of killing Santa Fe basketball star J.B. White was in court on Wednesday where a witness stated who was at the party the night of the shooting. The witness says she saw multiple fights at the party and one of those was between J.B. White and Estevan Montoya.

She says she’s not sure what sparked the altercation, but she saw White run after Montoya and moments later she saw Montoya shoot White. The witness says Montoya is part of a gang.

Montoya is now charged with murder and the district attorney is pushing to have him tried as an adult. Wednesday’s hearing will decide if there is enough evidence to move the case to the next level.

