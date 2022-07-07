ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angelo Baldonado, 16, accused of killing another teen in downtown Albuquerque will be tried as an adult. Baldonado is accused of killing 16-year-old Josue Ruiz on March 4 in an alley near Fifth St. and Central Ave.

According to a criminal complaint, 16-year-old Angelo Baldonado was having issues with the victim 16-year-old Josue Ruiz who was dating Baldonado’s sister. The two had arranged to meet in an alley near Central and 5th St. but police say that meeting turned deadly when Baldonado opened fire.

At a detention last week, a Judge sent the case to children’s court while awaiting the indictment. The case is now expected to revert back to district court for another hearing where a judge will decide if Baldonado will be held behind bars until trial.