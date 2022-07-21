ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Caprice Sicilia,17, one of the teens accused of murder at an Albuquerque gas station has officially been released ahead of trial. Sicilia is accused in the death of Kayla Montano, in what police say was a case of mistaken identity.

Previous Coverage:

Sicilia is one of the five teens accused in the death of Montano at a Maverik gas station on March 25. Police say it was a case of mistaken identity and the teens thought Montano was someone who tried to rob them earlier in the day.

A judge previously ruled Sicilia be released, but due to a procedural issue she was still in custody at the youth detention center. Thursday, Judge Weaks authorized her release to a family member to report to pretrial services for GPS monitoring.