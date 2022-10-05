ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 14-year old Izaiah Ruiz, accused of going on a crime spree involving a string of armed robberies, carjackings, and a murder pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Ruiz appeared in children’s court, where a judge ruled he will be held behind bars until trial.

At around 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday near Coors and Bridge, four teens, including 14-year-old Izaiah Ruiz, are accused of stealing a woman’s black Ford Fiesta at gunpoint. Later near 98th and Dennis Chavez, another woman was carjacked at gunpoint. Fast forward to about 3 a.m., police say 21-year-old Eddy Ortiz was hosting a birthday party at his home near Coors and Bridge. They say Ruiz and his friends weren’t allowed in, so Ruiz is accused of opening fire with an automatic rifle, killing Ortiz.

Six hours after the shooting, police say Ruiz robbed a teen of her airpods outside West Mesa High School. Police tracked the airpods using GPS and caught up with him in a stolen Honda Pilot. The car crashed into a cinder block wall off Montano, Ruiz was arrested after trying to run.