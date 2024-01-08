ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Louis Mugishawimana, the teen facing a murder charge for a fatal shooting at a Downtown Albuquerque strip club in December was in court Monday.

Mugishawimana is accused of shooting and killing Earl Romo at Knockouts on December 19. Investigators say the two were fighting when Mugishawimana opened fire. The teen told officers it was in self-defense, but a security guard told police the teen shot the victim multiple times, according to documents.

Mugishawimana pleaded not guilty Monday. He is being held behind bars until trial.