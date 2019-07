ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen suspected in a deadly South Valley shooting will stay locked up in a juvenile detention facility.

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Angel Grado after the shooting last month. They say kids as young as 14 were partying at a home off Broadway and Second Street.

During an argument, deputies say Angel Grado shot and killed 20-year-old Isaiah Villanueva.

Wednesday, Judge Alisa Hart granted state’s request to keep Grado in custody until trial.