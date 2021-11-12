Teen accused in Albuquerque double homicide arrested in Denver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen wanted for a double murder in Albuquerque is behind bars after being arrested in Denver. Sixteen-year-old Josef Toney is accused in the January murders of Aerial Mallam, 21, and Jessica Casaus Lucero, 31, at the Aztec Village Apartments on Montgomery Blvd.

Toney is also accused of shooting a man three times as he tried to flee from the apartment. The man survived his wounds.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that as he tried to take a vehicle, Toney also exchanged gunfire with a fourth individual and was shot. He survived his wounds and was able to flee from the scene on foot.

Toney is facing two open counts of murder, armed robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, child abuse, and tampering with evidence.