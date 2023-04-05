TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos woman has pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily harm. 25-year-old Kylie Lujan, of Taos, now faces years of probation but is not in custody.

In Lujan’s plea agreement, she admitted that on Mar. 25, 2022, she attacked ‘Jane Doe’ in her house by choking and hitting her. According to the plea deal, Lujan faces five years of supervised probation.

The case is being investigated by the Taos Pueblo Department of Public Safety and is being prosecuted by Attorney Matthew McGinley. No further information is available at this time.