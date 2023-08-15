TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos woman will spend nine years in prison after being sentenced on child abuse charges.

Stephanie Valdez was first charged with abusing two of her adopted children back in 2021.

The criminal complaint says one of the children ran to a neighbor’s house on Christmas Day in 2020 and told them he was tired of standing in the cold while only wearing a trash bag.

The boy told police about numerous accounts of abuse, including being forced to use the bathroom in a pickle jar and drinking water from the toilet.

The boy’s sister also told police Valdez had kicked, tackled, and sat on her when she would ask for more food.

Valdez’s husband, Cory, was sentenced in November to 20 years for his role in the abuse, which included sexually abusing the young girl.