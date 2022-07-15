TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Genevieve McDonald, 60, has been charged with tampering with a witness, victim, or informant. According to a criminal complaint, beginning in early May, McDonald began calling, texting, and messaging a woman and was told to stop by law enforcement. They say she continued to send the messages including through Facebook Messenger and posts on her own Facebook wall.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque restaurants facing supply chain issues
- New Mexico: City officials break ground on new retail space development in Rio Rancho
- Crime: Judge dismisses murder charge against former Las Cruces officer
- Coronavirus: New Mexico health officials say new COVID variant could be 18 times more infectious
If convicted, McDonald faces up to 20 years in prison. A trial date has not yet been set.