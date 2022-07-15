TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Genevieve McDonald, 60, has been charged with tampering with a witness, victim, or informant. According to a criminal complaint, beginning in early May, McDonald began calling, texting, and messaging a woman and was told to stop by law enforcement. They say she continued to send the messages including through Facebook Messenger and posts on her own Facebook wall.

If convicted, McDonald faces up to 20 years in prison. A trial date has not yet been set.