Taos Sheriff’s Office arrest man for homicide after police chase

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A convicted felon is back behind bars after police say he led them on a chase, crashed and killed his passenger. Taos County deputies say they tried to pull over Joshua Maestas Thursday. He was wanted for a probation violation on aggravated battery and gun charges. They say he drove off and tried to turn east on Highway 518. He hit a median and his truck flipped.

An 18-year-old man was thrown from the car and died at the scene. A second passenger, Angel Rudd was booked on drug charges. Maestas is charged with homicide by vehicle and aggravated fleeing.

