NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Amadius Archuleta, 22, has been indicted for aggravated sexual assault. According to court records, in July, Archuleta contacted a 14-year-old girl through Instagram. Archuleta then allegedly met with the girl later that evening at an abandoned house and smoked marijuana and gave her alcohol.

Officials say the victim told Archuleta she was 14 but they say he forced her to have sex with him. If convicted, Archuleta faces a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison.