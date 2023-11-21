NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of double murder in Taos Pueblo was charged in federal court. Joshua Gonzales, 37, made an initial appearance in federal court on an indictment charging him with two counts of first-degree murder, according to a news release from the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

According to court records, Gonzales and his girlfriend stayed at the home of a man. On May 30, 2019, Gonzales allegedly assaulted his girlfriend while they were near the home. Gonzales’ girlfriend told the man about the assault and left the home, leaving Gonzales and the man alone. When the man questioned Gonzales about the assault, Gonzales reportedly attacked the man and killed him, according to the news release.

Moments later, another man arrived at the house and Gonzales allegedly beat him and killed him. Gonzales reportedly then took both of the bodies inside the home, placed a metal fence on top of them, and then left the home.

Gonzales will remain in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. If convicted, Gonzales faces life in prison.