Taos police arrest naked man starting fire on plaza roof

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an unusual chase in Taos when police took down a suspect starting fires on a rooftop in the plaza. Police say the naked man was on the roof of a building at McCarthy Plaza where he started the fire. When officers confronted him he took off running, jumping to another building; Officers followed.

When they finally arrested him, police say he tried to bite them. He was taken into custody and charged with arson and criminal damage to property. He refused to tell officers his name and they couldn’t identify him because he was naked. So he was charged as a John Doe.