Taos police arrest 38-year-old suspect in homicide case

TAOS, N.M. (AP) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide case in Taos, according to authorities. Taos police said 38-year-old Ray Rivera was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and charges could be modified as investigators continue to gather evidence.
Officers arrived at the shooting scene around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and found 25-year-old Antonio Martinez of Taos dead from a gunshot wound. Police said Rivera fled the scene, but was found a short time later and arrested.
It was unclear Sunday if Rivera had a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.