Taos police arrest 38-year-old suspect in homicide case

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

TAOS, N.M. (AP) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide case in Taos, according to authorities. Taos police said 38-year-old Ray Rivera was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and charges could be modified as investigators continue to gather evidence.

Story continues below

Officers arrived at the shooting scene around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and found 25-year-old Antonio Martinez of Taos dead from a gunshot wound. Police said Rivera fled the scene, but was found a short time later and arrested.

It was unclear Sunday if Rivera had a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES