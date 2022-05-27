ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the Taos Pueblo is facing a possible life sentence for a range of federal charges. Richard Mascarenes, 36, of Taos, appeared in federal court Wednesday on charges of kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and strangulation of an intimate partner.

A United States Department of Justice press release says the alleged offenses happened on the Taos Pueblo. Mascarenas will remain in custody until his preliminary and detention hearing, scheduled for Friday, May 27. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the assault resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation charges and up to life in prison for the kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse charges.