TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested after crashing into a Taos restaurant. Taos County deputies say 20-year-old James Archuleta was driving northbound when he struck another vehicle from behind.
Story continues below
- Crime: Man accused in 2019 murder pleads not guilty to all charges
- KRQE En Español: Viernes 15 de Abril 2022
- Weird – Off Beat: Taco Bell bringing back Mexican Pizza (for good)
- New Mexico News Podcast: Wildfire Season Sparks Early
Archuleta then veered off the road and struck the Mantes Chowcard Restaurant. He was arrested for DWI and transported to Holy Cross Hospital. There were no reported injuries to the people of the other vehicle.