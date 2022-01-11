Taos man charged in murder of girlfriend

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos man is facing murder charges for the shooting death of his girlfriend. According to a criminal complaint, Julian Sandoval called 911 late Friday night and told deputies his girlfriend Ramona Sandoval, who came at him with a bat so he shot her.
When deputies arrived, Ramona was found dead on the floor of the bedroom. Sandoval is charged with murder, aggravated battery, and assault.