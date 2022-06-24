TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos man is facing charges after being accused of trying to set a Dominoes, where he worked at, on fire. According to a criminal complaint, fellow employees at Dominoes watched Chase Renfro light a small propane tank on fire and throw it into a garbage can

Renfro is also accused of making a comment about burning down the place. Renfro fled from the scene before police arrived, but officers were eventually able to stop him and take Renfro into custody.