TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after a student was stabbed and wounded at Taos High School Monday. NMSP say around 4:30 p.m. Monday they responded to the school in reference to a stabbing, the school district confirmed a student was injured after school at the Taos High School.

NMSP says the victim was taken to a hospital and the stabbing suspect was taken into custody. School officials announced Taos High School will switch to remote learning for Tuesday’s classes. The victim or suspect have not been identified. NMSP is investigating the incident.