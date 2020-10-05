Taos County sheriff’s deputy resigns after assault charge

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Taos County deputy has resigned after being charged with assault. According to a criminal complaint, deputies were called out to a domestic dispute at Lorenzo Sanchez’s Velarde home over the weekend. Deputies say Sanchez got into a fight with his girlfriend, chased her in his marked unit, hit her car with his unit, failed a sobriety test, and then resisted. Fellow deputies ended up tasing him to get him in custody.

“It is certainly a black eye for the Taos County Sheriff’s Office. With that said, rest assured, he is no longer employed here and we apologize to the community for this incident happening, period,” said Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe. He says Sanchez resigned Monday morning. He had been with the department for four years.

