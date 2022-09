TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeremiah Rael, 31, is behind bars after being accused of murdering his girlfriend. New Mexico State Police were called to a home in Talpa, southeast of Ranchos De Taos.

They say Rael is accused of shooting his girlfriend Brandi Davis. Police say there was a history of domestic violence at the home. He is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.