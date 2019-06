A northern New Mexico woman is facing charges after admitting to an armed robbery.

Thursday afternoon, Taos County deputies were called to Saint Francis Plaza in Rancho de Taos after a woman claimed she had been robbed at gunpoint. Deputies were able to track down the suspect’s car less than a half mile away.

After being questioned, the sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Cynthia Cordero admitted to the robbery saying “Ok, I did it. I just needed the money.”