Taos Co. woman accused of fatally shooting boyfriend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico woman is accused of murdering her boyfriend on her birthday. Taos County deputies say 45-year-old Lori Ortega shot and killed Gregorio Lopez in Penasco Tuesday night.

A criminal compliant states the two had a “volatile relationship.” It also says Lopez went to pick up his belongings at her house on her birthday and wished her a happy birthday but Ortega came out and shot him.