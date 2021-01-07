T or C truck thief gets nabbed in Las Cruces thanks to social media

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An alleged truck thief is behind bars thanks to the power of social media. Michael Todd is accused of stealing a truck in Truth or Consequences on Saturday.
the theft gained widespread attention on social media. Some 24-hours later, a Las Cruces man recognized the stolen truck at a truck stop after reading about it on Facebook. The man alerted police, who located Todd and arrested him.
