ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County said there was a fight on a bus. Officials alleged the incident escalated and involved a sword slashing.

On Tuesday, just before 4:30 in the afternoon, deputies were sent to Edith and Montaño where they found the victim bleeding heavily. According to a criminal complaint, the bus driver told deputies that Brian Lee had a sword on the bus, and he told Lee he wasn’t allowed to ride anymore.

Lee and the victim reportedly got into an argument before Lee attacked them. The victim, along with other passengers, pushed him off the bus. Authorities said Lee then came back onto the bus and slashed the victim with the sword.

Lee was later arrested and charged with aggravated battery and concealing identification.