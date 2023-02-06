(Click to enlarge) The FBI is seeking this man, accused of robbing an Albuquerque bank on February 2, 2023. Courtesy: FBI Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and FBI investigators are looking for a man who took off with cash from a South Valley bank Thursday. Dubbed the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler,” the suspect joins a cast of other 2023 bank crime suspects, including the “Rose Tattoo Robber” and the “Orange Raincoat Raider.”

The so-called “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler” is accused of handing a demand note to a teller inside the Wells Fargo on Bridge Boulevard SW near Sunset Road SW just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The FBI says the teller gave the suspect some cash before the suspect took off in a black sweatshirt with a giant, white Adidas logo on the front of it.

The “Swindler” is described as a white male around 5-foot, 9-inches tall. Along with the Adidas sweatshirt, he was also wearing a dark hat, sunglass, a blue surgical mask and blue gloves.

Anyone with information is asks to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. A $2,000 reward is available for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.