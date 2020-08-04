Suspect fires gun at ex-boyfriend, prompts SWAT response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have initiated its SWAT unit in southeast Albuquerque after a suspect allegedly fired a gun at his ex-boyfriend. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers arrived at the 1100 block of Dakota SE in response to a shots fired call.

Police say officers located a male subject at the scene who stated his ex-boyfriend had fired a gun at him during a dispute. Authorities say the suspect was seen inside an apartment and has refused officers’ commands to exit.

The SWAT unit has been initiated. APD has closed Dakota St. from Eastern Ave. to Gibson Blvd.