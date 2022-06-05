ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police initiated a SWAT situation Saturday night in the northeast part of the city. Officials say officers were in the area of Topke Pl. and San Pedro Dr NE attempting to arrest a person who had barricaded themself in a home.
APD SWAT and the APD Crisis Negotiating Team were dispatched to assist. No further information is available. This story is developing.