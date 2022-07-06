ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department activated a SWAT callout around 10 p.m. Wednesday night near 8100 San Joaquin Ave. APD Police Chief Harold Medina said officers were conducting surveillance on a wanted suspect with a felony warrant who is connected to several high-profile incidents around the city.

Medina said SWAT was called when the suspect and another individual barricaded themselves in the house and refused to leave. Officials say around 3:30 a.m. Thursday a fire broke out at the residence. Albuquerque Fire Rescue was able to assist in extinguishing the fire. Medina says at that point the primary suspect was taken into custody, and a second individual was found dead on scene. Medina says the cause of the fire is under investigation and the cause of the death is also being investigated. The deceased individual has not been identified. This story is developing, KRQE News 13 will provide more information as details become available.