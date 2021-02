ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police is reporting Thursday evening a SWAT team has been activated in the area of 10401 Central NE. Officials say officers are attempting to apprehend a subject with an arrest warrant.

Police have reportedly shut down several streets in the area. What the arrest warrant is for or the name of the suspect are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.