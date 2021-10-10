SWAT situation activated in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have activated a SWAT Team on east Central Sunday. Officials say Sunday morning around 6:25 a.m., police received calls referring to a man threatening to stab and shoot his neighbor.
Police arrived shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the 12000 block of Central Ave. SE to find a man barricaded inside his residence. Officials say the identity of the man was confirmed and outstanding warrants for his arrest have been found.
People should avoid the area. This story is developing.