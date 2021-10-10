SWAT situation activated in southeast Albuquerque

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have activated a SWAT Team on east Central Sunday. Officials say Sunday morning around 6:25 a.m., police received calls referring to a man threatening to stab and shoot his neighbor.

Police arrived shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the 12000 block of Central Ave. SE to find a man barricaded inside his residence. Officials say the identity of the man was confirmed and outstanding warrants for his arrest have been found.

People should avoid the area. This story is developing.