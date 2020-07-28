SWAT responds to residence in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s SWAT team has responded to a northwest Albuquerque home Tuesday morning after an individual made threats with a gun and now refuses to leave the home. APD reports that a man threatened the clerk of a nearby Speedway gas station with a gun and was then located and seen by officers entering his residence on Candelaria near 2nd Street.

The individual is reportedly refusing to exit the home and surrender. The SWAT team has been activated and police have closed Candelaria between 2nd Street and 4th Street.

Authorities say depending on the progress of negotiations with the suspect, the incident may impact morning commutes. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.