SWAT responds to barricaded subject in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police arrived at a residence in southwest Albuquerque in response to a disturbance and possible domestic dispute early Tuesday.

Albuquerque Police Departments arrived at a home on the 7600 block of Blue Avena SW around 3:30 a.m. where investigators say a male subject had threatened residents with a weapon and then barricaded himself inside the house. APD SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team arrived at the scene and are attempting to resolve the incident peacefully.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it is made available.