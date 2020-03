ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department SWAT team is at a scene where a possible suspect has barricaded himself inside of a home.

The incident is taking place on the 1500 block of Gold southeast. The man police are searching for is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Details are limited at this time. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as t becomes available.