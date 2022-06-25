ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious death near Atrisco and Regina in northwest Albuquerque. They say hikers called and reported the body staying under the bridge in a tent, had been dead for a while.
The Violent Crimes Unit was called out but police say they are waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.