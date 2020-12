SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death, after finding a body west of the Santa Fe Regional Airport. A spokesperson with the Sante Fe County Sheriff’s office says a group of people riding all-terrain vehicles found the body in the Camel Tracks area around 4 p.m. Saturday.

They led deputies to the scene. It’s unclear how long the body had been there but the office of the medical examiner is investigating.

Latest News: