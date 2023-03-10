APD says a man was shot and killed at the Circle K gas station on Juan Tabo and Lomas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. | Image: KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second person has now been charged in connection to the shooting that led to the death of a Good Samaritan at an Albuquerque Circle K in February. Michael Urioste died of a gunshot wound on Feb. 11. Ford has faced charges since the middle of February but now his wife, Roslynn Lee, has been charged as well.

On Feb. 11, 58-year-old Eric Ford was “causing a scene” at the Albuquerque gas station near Juan Tabo Boulevard and Lomas Boulevard. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the gas station clerk asked Ford to stop yelling and eventually asked him to leave. Police report that Ford continued yelling outside of the gas station. When the clerk stepped outside to tell him again to leave, Ford allegedly punched the clerk.

After the alleged punch, a customer inside the store went after Ford. Witnesses say that the intervening customer, Michael Urioste, asked Ford if he hit the clerk, to which Ford acknowledged he had. Witnesses say the customer, Urioste, then told Ford he shouldn’t be hitting women. Witnesses say that Ford allegedly hit Urioste first, then the two continued fighting.

As more people got involved, Ford’s wife, Roslynn Lee, allegedly got out of a car and began hitting Urioste and another man with a cane. Police say Ford eventually pulled out a handgun and shot Urioste in the abdomen.

Urioste later died from his injuries. Lee allegedly told Ford to shoot at a man who was fleeing the scene after Urioste was shot. Police say her actions helped Ford shoot Urioste.

Police say several gunshots were fired at the scene. One stray bullet hit a man near his groin as he was filling his car with gas. Police say that an “innocent bystander” has a non-life-threatening injury.

Ford and his wife then took off from the scene. Although Ford denied having a gun, investigators recovered a gun at a nearby motel room Ford was staying in. Ford is accused of an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. Lee is accused of murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.