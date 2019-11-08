Suspects lead APD on chase near Lomas and Carlisle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating what led to a chase near Lomas on Thursday.

Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to Carlisle and Lomas around 4:42 p.m. following reports of gunshots being fired from one vehicle to another. The victim, Thomas Sower stated he got into an argument with Cruzario Gutierrez who got out of the vehicle and fired three rounds at Sower but missed him.

APD reports that after arriving in the area, Gutierrez fled in the vehicle while officers tried to stop it.

Authorities pursued the vehicle to Broadway and Lomas where the suspect and his passenger eventually crashed into another vehicle and tried to flee the scene on foot. The two individuals were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered by police.

Police later discovered that the vehicle was stolen and both suspects had felony warrants. No injuries were sustained in the incident.