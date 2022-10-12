CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff says a shooting involving a couple is what prompted a lockdown at Captian schools on Tuesday. Sheriff Michael Wood says he responded to s shots fired call near US 380and Salazar Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

The owner told the sheriff two people in an SUV drove onto the property things when he asked why they were there, things got heated and a man, now identified as Brandon Griffin of Kansas, fired two shots and the SUV took off.

Authorities eventually found and arrested Griffin and the driver, Christine Santos, near the Capitan Family Dollar. Capitan schools briefly went on lockdown as a precaution. “We really didn’t know what we had and now we’ve got two individuals separated–one in the store and one in the vehicle, and firearms are involved,” said Sheriff Wood.

Griffin claimed he and Santos mistakenly drove up onto the property and shot in self-defense, but the sheriff says the property owner did not pull out a gun.